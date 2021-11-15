Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' and said that it is the display of valour of the country's tribal warriors.

Speaking to ANI, the chief minister thanked PM Modi for portraying the contributions of numerous freedom fighters correctly.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. It's the proper display of valour of our tribal warriors. I thank the Prime Minister for portraying the contributions of numerous freedom fighters correctly," the chief minister told ANI.

Chouhan further welcomed the prime minister who is visiting Madhya Pradesh to participate in Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jamburi Maidan, Bhopal, where he will launch multiple initiatives for the welfare of the Janjatiya community at around 1 pm.

"Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is being celebrated all across the nation. Prime Minister himself is coming to the programme that will be held in Bhopal. I welcome him," he said.

"This is not just a programme, but an effort to take forward their social traditions and values of life. It is an effort to strengthen them economically, educationally," Chouhan added.

As per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will launch the Ration Aapke Gram scheme in Madhya Pradesh, during the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan.

During the Mahasammelan, the Prime Minister will also hand over genetic counselling cards to beneficiaries, marking the launch of the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission.

The PMO further said, "Prime Minister will also walk through the exhibition of products made by janjatiya self-help groups and a photo exhibition of martyrs and heroes of the freedom struggle from the Janjatiya community of Madhya Pradesh.

He will also hand over appointment letters to newly appointed Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups teachers."

During the event, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Mangubhai C Patel, Union Ministers Dr Virendra Kumar, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Ministers of State Prahlad S Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Dr L Murugan will also be present.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station and launch multiple initiatives of Railways in Madhya Pradesh, said PMO. (ANI)

