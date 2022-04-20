Noida, Apr 20 (PTI) Celebratory firing during a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida left six people, including a toddler, from the groom's side injured, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Badalpur police station area on Monday night and the gunfire was opened by a relative of the groom, the officials said.

"Around the time the groom was about to get on the mare as part of tradition, a relative opened fire with the gun pointed towards the ground as a gesture of celebration," a police official said.

“However, when the bullet hit the ground, its splinters bounced and hit some of the people standing close by. Six relatives, including a one-year-old child got injured in the incident," the official said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case and police teams formed to arrest the accused who is at large, the official said.

Use of firearms for celebratory purposes is banned in Uttar Pradesh.

