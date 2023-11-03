New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The Government of India undertook a special campaign for Swachhata in government offices and disposal of pending matters from October 2 to October 31, on the lines of the Special Campaign held in 2022.

The Special Campaign 3.0 covered all ministries and departments of the Government of India.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), along with its subordinate offices, enthusiastically participated in Special Campaign 3.0. The campaign was organised in two phases: the preparatory phase from September 14 to September 30, and the implementation phase from October 2 to October 31.

"During the preparatory phase of Special Campaign 3.0, officers were sensitised, ground functionaries were mobilised, nodal officers were appointed, campaign sites were finalized and scrap and redundant materials were identified. Further, pendency in specific categories, including public grievances, grievance appeals, etc., was identified," according to a press release.

During the implementation phase, all efforts were made to dispose of all identified references and to improve the overall cleanliness of income tax offices. The efforts of the Department in Special Campaign 3.0 were widely disseminated through the media, including social media. The progress of the campaign was monitored on a daily basis.

"The Special Campaign 3.0 has seen remarkable achievement on all parameters of the targets set by the Department. Initially, 505 sites were identified for conducting the cleanliness campaign. However, the Department achieved saturation of Swachhata and conducted 966 cleanliness campaigns across India, which include campaigns conducted in field offices at urban and suburban locations," as per the release.

Record management in offices was also attended to on priority, and more than 1,74,158 files were weeded out. Under this campaign, office scrap was disposed of, which generated revenue of more than Rs. 53 lakh and freed up space of around 1,08,740 sq. ft. Special efforts were also made to utilise the freed-up space for productive purposes. In addition to this, the beautification of reclaimed office spaces to enhance the work environment was also undertaken, it added.

Further, 40,003 public grievances were resolved and 2,230 public grievance appeals were disposed of during the implementation period.

The Department had encouraged different regions to come up with unique and innovative practises under Special Campaign 3.0. Nine of such practises were recognised as 'Best Practises' during the campaign period and reported on the SCDPM portal of the Special Campaign.

