Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that the central government is committed to facilitating the return of Kashmiri Pandits to Kashmir and is continuously working to create an environment conducive to their return.

Speaking at an event organised on the occasion of 'Navreh' (Hindu New Year) at Kashmiri Pandit Sabha, LG Sinha said, "When it comes to the question of returning to Kashmir, I believe it should be a collective effort. The central government wants you to return, and we are constantly trying to create a better atmosphere for that."

Congratulating the Kashmiri Pandit community on the occasion of Navreh, LG Sinha said, "J-K is known as Sharda Peeth in the country. The next generation should take this 'Sankalp' to celebrate these nine days for Nari Shakti." He added, "J-K is the spiritual centre of India, and people and many great men have done spiritual practices on this land. The Navreh festival symbolizes spirituality, devotion, and dedication."

The Indian government has taken several steps to support the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, including the creation of 3,000 additional state government jobs and 6,000 transit accommodations in the Kashmir Valley, with investments of Rs 1,080 crore and Rs 920 crore, respectively.

Last month, the All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS), led by its president Ravinder Pandita, met with Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, in New Delhi

According to a press release, during the meeting, AIKS presented a memorandum seeking the declaration of Kashmiri Pandits as a minority community and the establishment of a dedicated commission to address their concerns within the Jammu & Kashmir region.

Pandita discussed the current situation of Kashmiri Hindus, pointing out the irony that they are considered a minority in Jammu & Kashmir but a majority in the union territory as a whole.

"This issue also applies to a few other states," said the minister. He listened attentively to the points raised by AIKS, including the urgent need for a Minorities Commission in Jammu & Kashmir, the official declaration of Kashmiri Pandits as minorities, and referenced the Supreme Court's 2018 direction in the petition filed by Ankur Sharma as well as the Justice Venkatachaliah NHRC report. (ANI)

