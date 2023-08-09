Maharashtra [India], August 9 (ANI): Central Railway has inaugurated the New Amravati station as the 1st "Pink Station" on the Bhusaval Division and the 3rd station on Central Railway to be fully managed by an all-women staff.

The achievement of establishing an all-women managed station at New Amravati follows the pioneering examples set by Matunga station on the Mumbai division and Ajni station on the Nagpur division.

“The New Amravati station, which joins the ranks of "Pink Stations," boasts a staff of 12 women employees who manage its operations. This team includes 4 deputy station superintendents, 4 points women, 3 railway protection personnel and 1 station ticket Booking Agent”, read the press release.

These women work in unison to ensure the smooth functioning of the station, catering to the needs of approximately 380 passengers who frequent the station daily.

As the third station under Central Railway's wing to be exclusively managed by women, New Amravati station reflects the growing strides being made towards a more inclusive and representative railway industry.

The station handles the operations of 10 trains, enhancing its significance as a hub within the Bhusaval Division. (ANI)

