Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 21 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the inauguration of Central Sanskrit University represents a monumental step towards the advancement of education and cultural preservation in the state.

Dr Saha said this after attending the virtual inauguration of the academic, administrative, library etc of Central Sanskrit University by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ekalavya Campus, Central Sanskrit University, Lembucherra.

He said that the Central Sanskrit University has been established with the aim of promoting and propagating Sanskrit across the country.

"Among the 13 campuses established nationwide, the Ekalavya Campus stands as the 11th, established almost a decade ago. Over its decade-long journey, the campus has offered diverse courses in Shastri Departments such as Vyakarna, Sahitya, Jyotish, Dharmashastra, and Shiksha Shastra alongside modern-day subjects and languages. With an investment of over Rs 100.83 crore in the university, we have revitalized our commitment to a blend of ancient traditions and modern-day subjects", said Dr Saha.

He said that the state witnessed significant transformations in higher educational institutions under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Projects worth Rs 13,000 crore are either being inaugurated or having their foundation stone laid. These include 37 Centrally Funded Higher Educational Institutions, 44 School Educational Institutions, and 2 Skill Development Institutes. Among these, I take pride in announcing that infrastructural upgrades at the Central Sanskrit University, Maharaja Bir Bikram University in Agartala and the Navodaya Vidyalaya in Sepahijala are among the major projects being inaugurated in Tripura. These initiatives represent a monumental step towards the advancement of education and cultural preservation in our state," said Dr Saha.

He further said that under the esteemed leadership of the Prime Minister, not only has the Central Government prioritized education, but the PM himself has been a stalwart advocate for ensuring education reaches the remotest corners of our nation.

"The Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PMUSHA), with a total outlay of Rs. 12,926.10 crore, is a testament to our Government's and the Prime Minister's commitment to ensuring education for all. It fills me with immense pride to announce that the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) University has been granted a substantial sanction of Rs 20 Crore under the Grants to Strengthen University (GSU) program", he said.

Dr Saha said that the vast wealth of Sanskrit has not been fully exploited or studied.

"PM Modi calls upon our youth, Amrit Peedhi, to embrace and nurture our Indian heritage as they stride forward in their journey of life. The enigmatic depths of the Sanskrit language, yet to be fully plumbed, beckon us towards further exploration and scholarly inquiry. Let us pledge our unwavering support to our Prime Minister's noble endeavour to rekindle India's ancient glory and Heritage," he added.

During the program Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik and officials from Central Sanskrit University were present. (ANI)

