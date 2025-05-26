Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 26 (ANI): In a major boost to railway connectivity in the Northeast, the central government has approved a new train service between Agartala and Guwahati (Narangi). The move comes after consistent efforts by West Tripura MP and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Announcing the development on social media, Deb said, "Another achievement. I express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the launch of a new rail service on the Agartala-Guwahati route, respecting the demands of the people of Tripura and prioritising passenger comfort."

According to sources close to the MP, the approval followed Deb's meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on April 22 in New Delhi. During the meeting, Deb strongly advocated for the enhancement of railway services in Tripura, including the introduction of new express trains and overall infrastructure modernization.

Among the key proposals was a direct train service between Agartala and Guwahati to improve regional connectivity and passenger convenience. The Railway Ministry responded swiftly, formally approving the new service and informing Deb through an official letter.

Expressing his gratitude, Deb thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the prompt response and for honouring the assurance given during their recent meeting.

The new train is expected to significantly improve travel and trade between Tripura and Assam, enhancing accessibility in the region and benefiting thousands of passengers. (ANI)

