New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) In view of an ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, the Centre has asked all states to give emergency procurement power to the heads of the civil defence authorities so that they can make the required purchases in case of an emergency situation.

In a communication to the chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards Vivek Srivastava said preparing the civil administration and adopting precautionary measures against hostile attacks in the states and Union territories are governed by the Civil Defence Act and Rules, 1968.

Citing the current hostile-attack scenario, the attention of the chief secretaries was drawn to section 11 of the Civil Defence Rules, 1968 that empowers the states to take certain measures deemed necessary for the protection of people and properties from injury or damage or for ensuring the due maintenance of vital services in the event of a hostile attack.

The communication said the funds of the local authority shall be applicable to the payment of the charges and expenses incidental to such compliance, and priority shall be given to such compliance over all other duties and obligations of the local authority.

"I shall be grateful if section 11 of the CD (Civil Defence) Rules, 1968, can be invoked and necessary emergency procurement powers to the director civil defence of your state/UT may be granted so that efficient implementation of the necessary precautionary measures can be implemented," the communication said.

There has been a rising military conflict between the two neighbouring countries following India's strikes on multiple locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday and Pakistan's attempts to hit Indian military sites on Thursday, which were thwarted by the Indian armed forces.

The Indian strikes were carried out in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

