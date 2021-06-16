By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Centre Government on Wednesday assured all possible help to a widowed woman who approached the Delhi High Court and sought direction to the Ministry of External Affairs to provide medical assistance to her son hospitalised in Australia in critical condition.

The Bench of Justice Navin Chawla noted the submission made by Advocate Ajay Digpaul, representing the Central government who apprised the court that the Indian consulate was looking at this case and also three offices of the consulate have been involved in the matter for the best possible help.

Advocate Digpaul informed the court that an Indian origin Doctor have visited the hospital to see Arshdeep Singh on the request of the Indian Consulate.

Indian authorities are taking care of the child in the best manner, the lawyer assured the court.

The mother with a relative had already applied for an urgent visa in the concern of the high commission and sought direction to the Ministry of External Affairs, Union of India to extend its good offices and help facilitate the petitioners in getting a Visa Visitor (Tourist) subclass 600 from the Australian High Commission, so that she can reach there as soon as possible to look after her son, the plea said.

The plea stated that Arshdeep Singh had gone to Australia in the year 2018 to pursue higher studies on a student visa. In August 2020, after his studies, he was granted a Bridging A Visa. Since then, he is in Australia though he continues to be an Indian citizen.

On June 9, 2021, the petitioner/mother and brother-in-law came to know that Arshdeep Singh is admitted as an indoor patient in St Vincent's Hospital, Melbourne since June 8, 2021, and is suffering from a life-threatening condition requiring ongoing hospital admission and concern.

Doctors later also informed that Arshdeep Singh had been admitted to the hospital with end-stage renal failure requiring dialysis and had nephrotic-range proteinuria with haematuria and that he is at risk of thrombosis.

The plea states that soon upon receiving that information, the petitioners applied for Visa Visitor (Tourist) Sub-Class 600. They also submitted their Travel Exemption Approval Form required due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The petition states that keeping in view the critical medical condition of Arshdeep Singh, the fact that he was all alone, the petitioners being a widowed mother and brother in law, also requested the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and the Counsel General, Indian High Commission in Australia to help the petitioners in obtaining visitor visa and facilitate their visit to Australia and also to extend all possible medical and other help to Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

