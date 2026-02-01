New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget 2026-27, describing it as people-focused and aligned with the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Speaking in Panchkula, Nayab Singh Saini said the Budget reflects the resolve of Narendra Modi to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047 and will be seen as a milestone in that journey.

Also Read | 'Orange Economy': FM Nirmala Sitharaman Backs AVGC Sector, Proposes Content Creator Labs in Schools, Colleges to Create Future-Ready Jobs.

Calling it a visionary document, he said, "The vision of Prime Minister Modi, his resolve for a developed India by 2047, will see this budget as a milestone in achieving that developed India. This is a visionary and historic document. It is a glorious day for all of us. On this auspicious occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, this budget is truly dedicated to the welfare of the people and the spirit of upliftment of the poorest of the poor."

He added that the three main pillars of the Budget are speed, capacity and inclusive growth.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-40 Lottery Result of 01.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Manik Saha also reacted positively, stating in a Facebook post that the Budget provides a clear 25-year roadmap for India's development.

Congratulating the Prime Minister and Nirmala Sitharaman, Saha said, "Heartfelt congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman ji, on behalf of every Indian, for presenting the #ViksitBharatBudget - a visionary blueprint guiding India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047 and laying down a clear 25-year roadmap. From manufacturing and world-class infrastructure to healthcare and tourism; from empowering rural heartlands to embracing cutting-edge AI; from modern sports arenas to sacred pilgrimage destinations, this Budget ignites the aspirations of our youth, women, and farmers in every village, town, and city, transforming dreams into reality and strengthening the foundation of a self-reliant, globally competitive India."

https://www.facebook.com/100057079434937/posts/1428798539032780/

In Bhopal, Jagdish Devda said the Union Budget is dedicated to the people. He added that opposition criticism stems from unease with the quality of the proposals.

Finance Minister Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget in the Lok Sabha today, stating it is driven by "Yuvashakti" and anchored in three kartavyas. The Budget proposes seven high-speed rail corridors, new freight corridors and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways. It also includes measures for eco-tourism, sustainable transport, healthcare expansion, the Biopharma Shakti initiative, the establishment of NIMHANS 2.0, and customs duty exemptions on cancer drugs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)