New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Senior bureaucrat B V Umadevi has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle brought into effect by the Centre on Tuesday.

Umadevi, a 1987-batch Indian Forest Service officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, is currently Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine for Children: Ensure Only Covaxin Is Given to 15-18 Group, Says Bharat Biotech.

Shashank Goel, a 1990-batch IAS officer presently in the cadre, has been named as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Ministry of Personnel's order said.

As per the order issued on Tuesday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved these appointments which include the name of Shailesh Kumar Singh, presently in Jharkhand cadre, appointed as Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Also Read | Semester Exams for Universities in Madhya Pradesh to Be Held in Offline Mode, Says Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav.

Manish Kumar Gupta, Principal Commissioner of Delhi Development Authority under Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has been appointed as Vice Chairman in the same department in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

Chanchal Kumar has been appointed as Managing Director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

While, Ashish Srivastava, Additional Secretary in Ministry of Women and Child Development, has been appointed as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare by cancelling the order dated December 4 last year regarding his appointment as Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat (SR).

Hari Ranjan Rao, Additional Secretary in the Department of Telecommunications, has been appointed as Administrator in Universal Service Obligation Fund under the Department of Telecommunications in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

V. L. Kantha Rao, Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) in Ministry of Defence have been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Telecommunications vice Hari Ranjan Rao upon his appointment as Administrator, Universal Service Obligation Fund.

Pankaj Agrawal, Additional Secretary in Cabinet Secretariat, will be Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) in Ministry of Defence vice V. L. Kantha Rao upon his appointment as Additional Secretary, Department of Telecommunications.

Vikram Dev Dutt has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director in Air India Ltd under Ministry of Civil Aviation in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary while Anuradha Thakur, Additional Secretary in Cabinet Secretariat, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved an extension in the central deputation tenure of Ashutosh Jindal, Additional Secretary in Cabinet Secretariat for a period of one year beyond February 16, 2022, up to February 16, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)