New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The Government of India decided to extend the 'PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' to provide free ration till March 2022, informed Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Wednesday.

Addressing media here, Thakur said that in the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "It has been decided to extend the 'PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' to provide free ration till March 2022."

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the Prime Minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19.

Under PMGKAY, 5 Kilogram of additional food grain, per person, is given to all beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act. (ANI)

