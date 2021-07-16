New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Refuting the reports that lakhs of Indian children may have missed their routine vaccinations due to disruptions caused by COVID-19, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said the Centre has been focused on maintaining essential services including immunisation under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).

There have been some media reports alleging that lakhs of Indian children may have missed their routine vaccinations due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 leading to an increased risk of future outbreaks and deaths.

Reacting to these reports, the Union Health Ministry said, "These reports are not based on facts and do not reflect the true picture."

The government said along with all States and UTs and development partners, the Centre has worked towards mitigating the negative impacts of COVID-19 and taking urgent actions to ensure that children receive life-saving vaccines under UIP.

Furthermore, as a result of the commitment of the Centre and the public health workforce, the country has achieved 99 per cent DTP3 coverage in the first quarter of 2021 (January - March) as measured by HMIS. This is the highest DTP3 coverage measured till date.

A national guideline to safely continue immunisation services during the COVID-19 pandemic, including polio Supplementary Immunisation Activities (SIAs), has been developed. State and district level trainings on new guidelines are conducted to ensure safe delivery of vaccines as per COVID-19 guidelines and keeping CAB in mind, the ministry. Intensified Mission Indradhanush (Intensified Immunisation Drive) in identified 250 high-risk districts was conducted wherein more than 9.5 lakh children and 2.24 lakh pregnant women were vaccinated. One national immunisation round and two sub-national rounds have been conducted to maintain high population immunity against polio.

A Risk Communication and Community Engagement Strategy (RCCE) for COVID-19 has been developed and implemented. Integrated communication messaging for uptake of essential services including immunization which includes the urban area and RCCE capacity building modules has also been developed and implemented for frontline workers and line department functionaries, the Ministry said. (ANI)

