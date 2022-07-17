By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Centre on Saturday assigned additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to Rajesh Bhushan who is currently the Union Health Secretary.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman Held for Cheating Private Bank of Over Rs 3 Crore, Say Police.

According to the notification issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Bhushan will have the additional charge of Secretary, Department of Health Research.

"The Competent Authority has approved the assignment of the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to Rajesh Bhushan, IAS (BH:1987), Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said the circular accessed by ANI.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Says '51 Lakh Households To Get Zero Electricity Bill'.

The Department of Health Research is a division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

On July 16, 2018, Dr Balram Bhargava joined as Director General Indian Council of Medical Research cum secretary Department of Health Research that was over on April 15, but he got three months extension till 15 July.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the services of Prof. Balram Bhargava as Director General (DG), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-cum-Secretary, Department of Health Research for a a further period of three months beyond April 15, 2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," read the notification that was issued regarding the extension of Dr Balram Bhargava.

Notably, in exceptional cases, extension is given on such posts.

Recently, the tenure of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria has been extended for another three months till the new director is selected. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)