Kolkata (West Bengal), July 8 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the central government will give only 40 per cent under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and take the "whole credit" while the state's Swasthya Sathi programme is providing 100 per cent help to the people.

"In Ayushman Bharat, they (Centre) will give only 40 per cent and take the whole credit. Swasthya Sathi is giving 100 per cent help to people," she said at an event here.

Banerjee asserted that no migrant labour left West Bengal as her government "cares for the people". She also narrated an incident where she got BJP South Kolkata president and his mother admitted after contracting COVID-19.

"No migrant labour left West Bengal. Why? Because we care for people. Show me any state that gives 100 per cent free ration for a year...BJP South Kolkata president and his mother were affected by COVID-19. BJP office did not help even when he asked. I took initiative and got them admitted," he said.

Pointing out that corruption in the state has reduced by 90 per cent, she said, "Earlier, it was 100 per cent during the Left government's tenure. The mechanism of corruption still exists at a lower level, which also will be controlled."

The Chief Minister also urged people to take proper precautions at the time of COVID-19 crisis.

"The pandemic has spread everywhere. Now flights have started, trains have resumed operations. The containment zones are limited to affected areas. Shops are open. Only schools, colleges and other educational institutes are closed. Do not visit other places unnecessary as it might increase the risk of catching the virus," she said. (ANI)

