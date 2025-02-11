New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The government has sought proposals from all states and Union territories for expanding the Nari Adalat programme, which is currently being implemented as a pilot in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi said on Tuesday.

Nari Adalat, a component of the "Sambal" sub-scheme under Mission Shakti, aims at providing women with an alternative grievance redressal mechanism for resolving minor disputes (domestic violence, dowry-related disputes, child custody etc.) at the gram panchayat level by negotiation, mediation and reconciliation.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Depression, Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Prioritising Students' Mental Well-being in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025' (Watch Video).

"Presently, Nari Adalat is operational in the state of Assam and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as a pilot. It will be expanded to other states and Union territories in the financial year 2025-26, for which we have letters seeking proposals from them for the establishment of the same," the minister told a press conference here.

In the financial year 2024-25, the programme has been expanded to the states of Bihar and Karnataka as a pilot.

Also Read | India Ready To Share Its Experience, Expertise With World To Ensure 'AI Future Is for Good, and for All', Says PM Narendra Modi in Paris Summit.

"The Nari Adalat scheme represents a major step forward to provide an alternative platform for the resolution of minor disputes by leveraging the strength of women within local communities. It is hoped that it will create a positive impact and contribute to a more inclusive and equitable society by avoiding unnecessary and prolonged litigation.

"Therefore, I request you to kindly send proposals for establishing Nari Adalats on a pilot basis in at least 10 gram panchayats in your state or five gram panchayats in your Union territory," said a letter written by WCD Secretary Anil Malik on January 6.

Annapurna Devi also outlined the key provisions of the Union Budget 2025-26 and new initiatives aimed at enhancing child and maternal nutrition while fostering women entrepreneurship.

"The Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reflects a significant rise in gender-focused allocations. The gender budget now constitutes 8.86 per cent of the total budget, increasing from 6.8 per cent in FY 2024-25," she said.

The minister emphasised that the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) plays a key role in advancing these efforts, with a considerable share of its budget dedicated to empowering women and girls through various targeted initiatives.

This reaffirms the government's unwavering commitment to gender equality and women-led development, she said.

A record allocation of Rs 4.49 lakh crore has been designated for women's welfare, reflecting a 37.25-per cent increase from the previous year, she noted.

The MWCD remains at the forefront, allocating 81.79 per cent of its budget towards gender-focused programmes, the minister added.

Highlighting the government's vision for economic and social empowerment of women, she said, "Women entrepreneurs are a driving force behind India's economic progress. By providing targeted financial support and skill-building programmes, we are fostering an inclusive and equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem."

The minister also announced the 7th Poshan Pakhwada, to be observed from March 18 to April 2, with outcome-based activities around four key themes -- Focus on First 1,000 Days of Life, Popularisation of Beneficiary Module, Management of Malnutrition through the implementation of the CMAM module and Healthy Lifestyle to Address Obesity in Children.

Furthermore, continued sensitisation activities for communities will be conducted from the Poshan Pakhwada-2025 until the announcement of 1,000 "Suposhit" gram panchayats late in the year.

As part of its commitment to tackling malnutrition, the ministry introduced the Suposhit Panchayat scheme during the national event for Veer Baal Diwas on December 26, 2024 at the Bharat Mandapam, the minister said.

The initiative aims to identify and award the top 1,000 gram panchayats across the country as "Suposhit GPs" for their exceptional efforts in improving nutrition and health indicators at the grassroots level, she added.

Further showcasing the ministry's initiatives, the Union minister referred to its award-winning tableau at the Republic-Day parade, which beautifully illustrated the life-cycle continuum approach of its schemes and reinforced the theme of women-led development, demonstrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to empowering women and children.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)