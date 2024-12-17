New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has announced an increase in sitting fees for non-official members and professionals attending National Trust meetings, according to a gazette notification.

The notification, issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, stated that the sitting fee for non-official board members attending the National Trust Board meetings has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000 per day.

Similarly, the fee for professionals or individuals invited to sub-committee meetings has been raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 per day.

In addition to this, travelling and dearness allowances (TA/DA) will continue to be provided as per Central government rules. The changes come into effect from the date of the notification's publication in the Official Gazette.

The National Trust, established under The National Trust Act, 1999, focuses on the welfare of persons with autism, cerebral palsy, intellectual disabilities, and multiple disabilities.

The Act received presidential assent on December 30, 1999, and aims to promote the inclusion, protection, and empowerment of persons with disabilities through various initiatives.

