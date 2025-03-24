Kolkata, Mar 24 (PTI) Describing it as a 'Proud moment for West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the Centre has lauded the state for its "outstanding performance in Additional Tuberculosis Case Notification' under the '100 Days TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan'.

In a post on X, Banerjee said early detection is key to eradication of the disease.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today: Yellow Metal Price Surges Amid Global Uncertainty, May Touch USD 3,100 Mark per Ounce Soon.

"Bengal's relentless efforts in expanding healthcare outreach and ensuring timely intervention are showing tangible results," said Banerjee who is currently in London.

The CM offered her "heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated healthcare workers who made this possible."

Also Read | Ajay Seth, 1987 Batch IAS Officer of Karnataka, Appointed Finance Secretary.

In the post, she also shared a certificate given to her government in this regard by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)