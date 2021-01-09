Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government is ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccination in the state by following all guidelines and protocols laid down by the Centre, said state's Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday, adding the Union government should distribute the vaccine free of cost.

"Government of India must distribute the COVID-19 vaccine for free across the nation," demanded Baghel.

Speaking to media, the Chhattisgarh CM said, "We did not close down our industries and mines during the lockdown. These institutions were working with just 60 to 70 per cent of the workforce."

Baghel said this increased the income of the state during the pandemic.

Regarding the ongoing protests by the farmers over newly enacted farm laws, he said: "The central government have understood that the new farm laws are not beneficial to the farmers, but are being hesitant to revoke the laws. This is why they asked the agitating farmers to go to Supreme Court."

The Chhattisgarh CM is on his three-day visit to the Bastar division of the state. (ANI)

