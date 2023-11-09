New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The Ministry of Law and Justice announced on Thursday the appointment of N. Unni Krishnan Nair, Advocate, as an Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal tweeted the information and stated that "In the exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint N. Unni Krishnan Nair, Advocate, as an Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court. I convey my wishes to him".

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the name N Unni Krishnan Nair, Advocate for appointment as Judges of the Gauhati High Court.

The collegium resolution stated that all four consultee judges have unanimously given a positive opinion on the suitability of the candidate for appointment as a Judge of the High Court. The inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file indicate that his professional competence is viewed as good.

However, an adverse observation has been made by the Department of Justice in the file.

In our considered view, this should not come in the way of the recommendation of the candidate, particularly when the government, in its assessment, has fairly put on record a report that nothing adverse has come to notice against his integrity. Bearing in mind that the candidate has extensive practise, which is reflected in his substantially high professional income and a large number of reported judgements delivered in cases in which he appeared or argued and other relevant facts and circumstances, the Collegium is of the considered view that the candidate is fit and suitable for appointment as a Judge of the High Court.

On May 29, 2023, the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues, recommended the elevation of Advocate N Unni Krishnan Nair as Judge of that High Court. We have duly taken note of the views received from the constitutional authorities of the States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland. (ANI)

