Imphal, November 9: Two bodies, including that of a woman, with bullet wounds were found separately in Manipur during the past 24 hours, the police said on Thursday, adding that the victims were missing since Tuesday from Kangchup. The police said the body of a middle-aged woman was recovered from the Tairenpokpi area in Imphal West district, while the body of a man, believed to be in his forties, was found in the Takhok Mapal Makha area in Imphal East district.

Both the bodies have been sent to the two medical colleges in Imphal. The deceased woman is believed to be one of the four missing persons, who were recently “abducted by unidentified men” from the Kangchup foothills in Imphal West district. Mobile Internet Ban Lifted in 4 Manipur District HQs Unaffected by Violence: Officials.

The police said that on Tuesday, five persons, including three women, were confronted by an enraged mob at Kangchup Chingkhong while they were travelling in a car from Churachandpur to Leimakhong.

The mob forcibly took away four of them, while one escaped. One person was later rescued by the security forces and airlifted to Dimapur for medical treatment. Two Bodies with Bullet Wounds Recovered in Manipur.

The whereabouts of the other four individuals, including the one who escaped, remained unknown. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an apex body of tribals in Manipur, has severely condemned the killings.

