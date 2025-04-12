New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Central Government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice, notified on Saturday the appointment of Justice Arun Palli as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, shared the news on the social media platform X, stating, "Exercising the powers vested by the Constitution of India, the President of India, following consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has appointed Justice Arun Palli, Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, effective from the date he assumes office. I extend my best wishes to him."

Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended elevating Justice Arun Palli to the position of Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The decision came just days before Chief Justice Tashi Rabistan's retirement on April 9. Following his retirement, Justice Sanjeev Kumar has been serving as the acting Chief Justice since April 10.

Justice Arun Palli was born on September 18, 1964, to Sarla and Prem Kishan Palli. His lineage boasts a strong legal heritage--his great-grandfather, the Late Lachchman Dass Palli, and his grandfather, the Late Lajpat Rai Palli, were distinguished members of the District Bar, Patiala. His father, a Senior Advocate, later served as a judge on the Bench of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, retiring in 1998.

Justice Palli pursued his academic journey in commerce before earning his Bachelor of Laws from Panjab University, Chandigarh, in 1988. He then embarked on his legal career at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, gaining expertise in various branches of law, including civil, criminal, constitutional, revenue, industrial, and labour law.

He was appointed Additional Advocate General for Punjab on September 1, 2004, a role he held until March 2007. On April 26, 2007, he was designated as a Senior Advocate and served as Amicus Curiae in several significant cases before the High Court. Throughout his career, he argued key legal matters before the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, and Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice Palli was elevated to the Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on December 28, 2013. Beyond his judicial duties, he has been serving as the Executive Chairman of the Haryana State Legal Services Authority since May 31, 2023. Additionally, on October 31, 2023, he was nominated as a Member of the Governing Body of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) for a two-year tenure. (ANI)

