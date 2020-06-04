India News | Centre Releases Financial Aid for Health Sector Improvement in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 4 (ANI): For the financial year 2020-21, the Central government has released grants-in-aid worth Rs 1,66,53,00,000 for Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) Flexipool and other Health System activities from Uttarakhand, said State Finance Secretary, Amit Negi.

In a letter, Medical Health and Family Welfare department stated, "The said free money will be spent in instalments according to the rules and according to the actual expenditure. The released amount should be fully utilised by March 31, 2021."

The said funds should be withdrawn and spent only on the basis of actual needs, the letter further read.

"Never expect unnecessary expenditure of funds in anticipation of the additional amount," the letter stated. (ANI)

