Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 3 (ANI): Inaugurating a Model ITI institute at Mallepally in Hyderabad, G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Home Affairs for State, said that the BJP government is focused on developing the skills in youth and is set to spend Rs 10 crores on the construction of model ITI institutes.

At the launch event in Mallepally, Reddy said that BJP has taken an initiative to change ITI institutes to Model ITI centres, where students will be trained as per the requirements of the companies and industries.

G. Kishan Reddy said, "As a part of the initiative, Rs 10 crore have been sanctioned out of which the central government pays Rs 7 crore and the state government has to put in Rs 3 crore. Nearly about 15,000 Model ITIs is to be developed across the nation under this initiative by the central government."

"As the percentage of youth in India is high, these model ITI institutes will help them achieve the required qualifications. The students from these ITI institutes will be trained as per the requirements of the industries and companies," he further said.

This will help in increasing employment opportunities in the country, he added. (ANI)

