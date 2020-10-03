Priyanka Gandhi comes to the rescue of Congress worker during lathi charge by UP policemen (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, October 3: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was manhandled when she came to the rescue of a worker of her party during lathi charge by Uttar Pradesh cops at the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyover on Saturday. Policemen deployed at DNF flyover resorted to lathi-charge to disperse Congress workers who gathered when Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders were en route Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Hathras Girl Was Not Raped, Say Uttar Pradesh Police Citing FSL Report (Watch Video).

In a video surfaced on social media, Priyanka Gandhi is seen hopping a small yellow barricade and rushing to shield a man in a white kurta as policemen with raised lathis surround her. The Congress leader stands resolutely between the man, who appeared to be injured, and the cops. She helps him to sit down by the side of the road and stands by his side. Priyanka and Rahul have been allowed to visit Hathras. Hathras Gangrape: Media Allowed to Enter Victim's Village, SDM Denies Reports of Kin's Mobile Phones Having Been Confiscated.

Priyanka Gandhi Comes to the Rescue of Congress Worker During Lathi Charge by UP Policemen:

THIS: Earlier today, watch how Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came to the rescue of her party worker when UP Police began lathicharge to clear the crowd at DND. #GirlPower #JusticeForIndiasDaughter pic.twitter.com/5NjuouYXUn — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) October 3, 2020

It was the Gandhis' second attempt to reach Hathras where they intend to meet the grieving family of the 19-year-old woman, who was brutally assaulted and murdered. On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi along with Priyanka Gandhi tried to go to Hathras, however, they were not allowed to pass the Gautam Buddha Nagar district and their vehicles were stopped on the Yamuna Expressway.

Today, the brother-sister duo, along with three other party leaders, was allowed to meet the family of the 19-year-old Hathras girl who died four days ago after being allegedly gang-raped by upper-caste men.

