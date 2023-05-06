New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that the Centre is taking all possible steps to reduce the violence in Manipur and bring the state back to normalcy.

The law minister urged the people of Manipur to maintain peace.

While talking to reporters, Rijiju said, "Unfortunately there is violence happening in Manipur. The centre and Home Minister steps are taking steps to end the violence. Home Minister is continuously monitoring the situation in Manipur."

He added that he had received several phone calls from Chief Ministers and other leaders regarding the Manipur violence.

He said, "The Centre is taking all possible actions. It is very unfortunate. Many people have died and losses have been incurred. We are all brothers. People should live in unity. People in Manipur should maintain brotherhood. Issues can be solved through dialogue. Under the Modi regime, the northeast has gone very far in terms of development."

He further said, "Through this violence, the most significant loss is made to youth, women and development. Development in the beautiful northeast can be made successful only if peace strives."

He stated, "As Union minister from the northeastern community, I urge the people of Manipur to maintain peace. Everyone should contribute to bringing back peace in Manipur.

Meanwhile, internet services remain suspended and curfew imposed in violence-affected regions and security forces deployed in Manipur after clashes between communities residing in hills and plains districts. This comes after a Scheduled Tribes reservation was demanded by the plains dwellers, who are predominantly Meiteis and are the majority in number.

Against those demands, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on Wednesday, which later turned violent. (ANI)

