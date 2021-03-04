New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): In a renewed attack on the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the Central government thinks 'media management' as a substitute for geopolitical strategy.

Taking on Twitter, the Congress leader remarked that continuing down this path will be disastrous for India.

"GOI believes media management is a substitute for geopolitical strategy. China has already made us pay a price for this. Continuing down this path will be disastrous for India," he tweeted.

Referring to the tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), he said, "China has already made us pay a price for this."

India and China are in a standoff in eastern Ladakh along the LAC following aggressive border skirmishes by the Chinese army. (ANI)

