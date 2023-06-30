Patna, Jun 30 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that the NDA government at the Centre is determined to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to ensure the right to justice for everybody in the country.

Prasad, a former Union minister, also slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for opposing the UCC and other 'important' issues.

Also Read | Kevin Spacey Called 'Sexual Bully' Who Makes Others 'Feel Powerless and Uncomfortable' During His London Trial.

“Justice should be ensured to everybody including those who are exploited and deprived. The NDA government at the Centre is determined to implement the UCC to ensure the right to justice to everybody in the country,” he said while speaking at a function here.

The UCC refers to a common set of laws that are applicable to all citizens of India that is not based on religion and dealing with marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption among other personal matters.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Man Dupes Two Businessmen on Pretext of Providing Shops Under Smart City Project in Indore; Police Registers Case After a Year.

The BJP has fulfilled its promises of abrogating Article 370 giving special status to Jammu & Kashmir and building a Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said.

The BJP leader also alleged that Nitish Kumar is against the development of Bihar.

“When I had invited the Apple company to invest in Bihar during my tenure as the union minister, the Nitish Kumar government did not provide land. As a result, the factory could not be set up in the state. The CM has also been opposing important issues like Ram Janma Bhoomi, Triple talaq, Article 370 and now UCC,” Prasad said.

Addressing the gathering, Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary claimed that those who are critical of the UCC are resorting to communal politics.

He also asserted that whatever development work has taken place in the state, it has been done with the assistance of the central government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)