Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) The Centre will extend all possible support to West Bengal to carry out reforms in its energy sector, Union Power Minister R K Singh has said.

The state government is reportedly preparing a reform project plan under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), which will be sent to the power ministry, after clearance from the finance department and the cabinet.

"We will provide whatever fund Bengal requires to carry out the power reforms," Singh said when asked about the state project under the RDSS.

The minister was recently in the city on the occasion of the 75th foundation day celebrations of Damodar Valley Corporation.

The RDSS, which has an outlay of Rs 3,03,758 crore over five years, proposes a reduction in transmission and distribution (T&D) losses at pan-India levels to 12-15 per cent by 2024-25.

Singh expressed concern over the high transmission and distribution losses of state power utilities, and said they will have to become more professional to match central and private counterparts.

The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL) had reported T&D loss of 21.35 per cent in 2020-21.

