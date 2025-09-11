New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The Centre has urged states to extend additional subsidies for rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

At present, the Central government provides a subsidy of up to Rs 78,000 for rooftop solar panels. Minister Joshi made the remarks at the State Review Meeting on Renewable Energy.

Speaking to reporters regarding the meeting, Joshi emphasised that state-level support is vital if India is to meet its commitment of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

"In the larger interest of the country, if we have to achieve net zero, all the states must contribute. Some states are doing good, some not so good. We have provided a Rs 78,000 subsidy, and the officers informed me that some states are already offering additional support. Others should also follow," Minister said.

States like Delhi are already giving additional subsidies. Delhi recently approved an additional subsidy of Rs 30,000 for 3 kW rooftop solar panels, translating to Rs 10,000 per kW, thereby raising the total benefit available to consumers to Rs 1.08 lakh.

The review meeting, organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), saw detailed deliberations on the progress of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM, with states sharing their progress and challenges.

Industry associations also made presentations highlighting sectoral issues, while consultations were held on the design and implementation of PM-KUSUM 2.0.

The minister also underlined India's strides towards self-sufficiency in renewable energy manufacturing. He announced that the country is on track to establish a complete Swadeshi solar value chain by 2028, with indigenous production of solar cells, wafers, and ingots in addition to modules.

"This step will not only reduce import dependence but also generate employment, boost investment, and strengthen India's position as a global leader in clean energy manufacturing," Joshi said.

Highlighting India's clean energy achievements, Minister noted that the country has already crossed 251.5 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity, more than halfway towards the 2030 target of 500 GW.

"This reflects the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has transformed India's renewable energy sector and accelerated the march towards Viksit Bharat," Joshi added. (ANI)

