Chandigarh [India], May 11 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday accused the Central government of using Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) officials to seize Punjab's water, pledging to stop the move during his visit to Nangal.

In a post on X, Mann said, "BBMB is not stopping its dirty deeds at the behest of the BJP government at the centre. While Punjab is firmly standing against Pakistan on its border, the BJP government at the Centre is once again going to rob Punjab's water through BBMB officials."

He added, "I will not let this happen. I will reach Nangal in a short while and stop their conspiracy from being completed."

Mann accused the central authorities of exploiting administrative mechanisms like BBMB to bypass state control and infringe upon Punjab's water rights.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Mann announced that the state will provide additional water from its quota to Rajasthan to support the Indian Army deployed along the border.

In an official post on X, CM Mann asserted that when it comes to national interest, "Punjab never backs down," and affirmed that the water of Punjab--and even its blood--is available for the nation's brave soldiers.

This fresh development comes amid the ongoing water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana as Rajasthan sought additional water from Punjab's quota to meet the needs of army personnel stationed on the border.

Responding promptly, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured that the state would supply the requested water, emphasising Punjab's unwavering commitment to national security and the armed forces.

"Today, the Rajasthan government demanded more water from Punjab's quota. The army deployed on the Rajasthan border for the security of the country needs additional water. Whenever it comes to the interest of the country, Punjab never backs down. If Punjab's water is there for the country's brave army, then our blood is also there. Keeping in mind the needs of the army personnel, I have directed Rajasthan to provide additional water immediately," posted CM Mann on X.

The Chief Minister's decision comes at a time when inter-state tensions over water sharing are already high, especially with Haryana. (ANI)

