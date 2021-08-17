Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17 Aug (ANI): Certificate course for spouses of defence officers commenced at College of Defence Management, Secunderabad on Monday.

College of Defence Management in Secunderabad, a premier tri-service institution of the armed forces takes a stride forward towards empowering ladies by conducting a certificate course on 'Self-awareness, life skills and responsible citizenship' in collaboration with Osmania University for the spouses of the defence officers.

According to the Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing), a total of 68 participant women are attending the course which first began in 2016.

The aim of the course is to empower the women in aspects of corporate social responsibility and life skills towards a fulfilling life at the personal and professional level and aid them to discharge their duties as responsible citizens.

The course commenced with an online talk by Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of National Commission for Women in India, on 'Gender Sensitisation' who highlighted the importance of gender sensitisation and capacity building at the grassroots through Primary Rate Interface (PRI) and legal awareness programmes.

Addressing the course, Air vice-marshal Pawan Mohey, Commandant, CDM brought out the relevance and benefits of the course and its structure with the aim to achieve their best as responsible citizens.

The course is being conducted by faculty from Osmania University and College of Defence Management with subject experts from diverse fields, read the release.

The course curriculum encompasses the module on women empowerment, self-awareness and Corporate social responsibility. (ANI)

