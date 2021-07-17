New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A Cessna aircraft that was being operated by a trainee pilot crashed in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

"Just got the news of a crash of a Cessna aircraft (solo flight) that belonged to the Chimes Aviation Academy in Sagar, MP," he said on Twitter.

Fortunately, the trainee pilot is safe, Scindia mentioned.

"We are rushing an investigation team to the site," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)