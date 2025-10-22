New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday said that the cloud seeding operations are ready to take off, with Cessna aircraft and all necessary equipment in place. The pilots are licensed, and authorities are now awaiting the green signal from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to commence operations as soon as clouds form.

In an interview with ANI, Sirsa highlighted that the project, which aims to simulate artificial rainfall and remove pollutants, depends on suitable atmospheric conditions. He said, "For cloud seeding, clouds are essential. We already have full permission from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and everything is under control. The planes have arrived, including the Cessna, and all the necessary equipment has been installed. The pilots have obtained their licenses. Now, we are just waiting for the green signal from the Meteorological Department to proceed with cloud seeding. We are confident that within the next week, as soon as the clouds form, the cloud seeding operations will be carried out."

"Previous governments only talked; we actually did the groundwork in 7 months: approvals, agreements, MOUs, consultations with scientists and arrangements with pilots and aircraft," said Sirsa.

Sirsa stated that cloud seeding to control air pollution will likely begin within a week, adding that while previous governments had only talked, his administration completed the groundwork in seven months and is now awaiting the weather department's approval, pending the appearance of clouds.

Sirsa told ANI that they had received all necessary permissions and that pilots and planes are ready. He discussed the role of cloud seeding in reducing pollution and added his administration had completed the groundwork for the process within just seven months, including approvals, agreements, Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), consultations with scientists, and arrangements with pilots and aircraft.

Earlier, Sirsa reaffirmed the BJP government's plan for artificial rain through cloud seeding. However, he noted that cloud seeding can only be carried out "when there are clouds."

"For those who are asking us, why are we not getting cloud seeding done. I want to tell them that in cloud seeding, the cloud comes first and then comes seeding. Seeding can only be done when there are clouds. The day there will be clouds, we will get seeding done and there will be rain as well," Sirsa said during a press conference.

Sirsa also highlighted that Delhi's AQI rose by only 11 points after Diwali celebrations. He compared the rise in air pollution to previous years when firecrackers were either partially or completely banned.

"In 2020, the firecrackers in Diwali were going on. At that time, PM 2.5 was 414 before Diwali and 435 after Diwali. There was an increase of 21 points in the firecrackers. In 2021, there was an increase of 80 points. In 2024, when the firecrackers were banned, the AQI was 328 before Diwali and 360 after Diwali. 32 points increased when the firecrackers were banned. On the order of the Supreme Court and on the request of the Delhi government, we got permission for green firecrackers... Before Diwali, the AQI was 345, and after Diwali, the AQI was 356, according to the CPCB's Sameer App... Only 11 points increased when the firecrackers were allowed," the Delhi Environment Minister said. (ANI)

