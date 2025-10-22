Chhath Puja, a four-day festival, is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people native to eastern India as well as some parts of Nepal. The commemoration of Chhath is especially grand in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh; and Koshi, Gandaki, Bagmati, Lumbini and Madhesh provinces of Nepal. The celebration is dedicated to the Sun God and is believed to promote prosperity, good health and progress. Ahead of Chhath Puja 2025, here is everything you need to know about the festival, including Chhath Puja 2025 date, how to celebrate Chhath, and its significance.

Chhath Puja 2025 Date

The celebration of Chhath Puja usually follows Diwali celebrations across India. The celebration of Chhath begins on the sixth day after Diwali, in the Hindu month of Karthik. The festival is dedicated to worshipping the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya (the Sun's sister), and honours the sun for its life-giving energy and to seek blessings for longevity, prosperity, and well-being. Chhath Puja 2025 will begin on October 25 and will go on till October 28. The most important day of Chhath Puja is the third day - which will be observed on October 27. Each of the four days of Chhath have different rituals and observances that need to be followed. Chhath Puja 2025: Know Nahay Khay and Kharna Muhurat, Sunrise-Sunset Timings, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate Chhath Mahaparv Festival.

Rituals, Significance and How To Celebrate Chhath Puja

The celebration of Chhaht Puja is seen as an important day for parents, especially mothers, to offer their prayers and thanks to the almighty - Chhathi Maiya (Sun’s sister) and Surya Dev - for the blessing of children. Observing the Chhath Puja is believed to help increase the lifespan of one’s child, and bless them with good health and prosperity. The celebration of Chhath is mainly marked near a water body, with special pujas conducted during sunrise as well as sunset time.

During Chhath Puja, people often observe the stringent Chhath Puja Vrat, which begins on the second day of Chhath (Kharna) which is followed by a stringent 36-hour no water no food nirjala vrat that is only broken on the fourth and final day of Chhath Puja. The celebration of Chhahth Puja is a community activation for people across the country who observe it and is a sight to behold as well. It is interesting to note that environmentalists have claimed that the festival of Chhath is one of the most eco-friendly religious festivals.

