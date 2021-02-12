Raipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Six ATM vans that will make the rounds of remote villages and rural markets or 'haats' to help people in Chhattisgarh make cash withdrawals were flagged off by state Panchayat and Rural Development Minister TS Singh Deo on Friday.

An official said the vans are being operated by the Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank with financial assistance from NABARD.

The mobile vans will be deployed in Sarguja, Koriya, Bastar, Raipur, Raigarh and Rajnandgaon, he said.

Singh Deo said public facilities must reach the doorsteps of people through use of new technologies, adding that these ATMs would help with convenience banking the way the state's Mukhyamantri Haat-Bazar Clinic and Mukhyamantri Slum Health schemes were taking health care to the common man.

Singh Deo said 310 of Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank's 613 branches were in areas hit by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), and it showed the efforts taken by the lender to reach to the remotest corners of the state.

