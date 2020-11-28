Raipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Nine-eight inmates of a jail in Korba district were among the 1,890 people who were detected with the coronavirus infection in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, taking the state's count to 2,34,725, an official said.

The death toll climbed to 2,830 after 17 people succumbed to the infection, eight of which took place on Saturday, five on Friday and four from earlier days, he added.

"The number of people who have been discharged has reached 2,10,917, including 143 on Saturday. A total of 2,107 people completed home isolation during the day. The state now has 20,978 active cases," he said.

He said Raipur reported 186 new cases, taking its total count to 46,187, including 652 deaths, while Korba saw 356 cases, Janjgir-Champa 146, Raigarh 124, Bilaspur 118 and Durg 117.

"Among the new cases in Korba, 98 are prisoners lodged in sub-jail Katghora. Tests were carried out on 138 inmates in all," said Rudrapal Singh Kanwar, Block Medical Officer (BMO), Katghora.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,34,725, New cases 1,890, Deaths 2,830, Recovered 2,10,917, Active cases 20,978, people tested so far 25,13,160.

