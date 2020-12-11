Raipur, December 11: Responding to speculation in a section of the media that the Congress in Chhattisgarh had a two-and-half year chief ministership term formula, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said he would tender his resignation the moment the party high command asks for it.

Incidentally, Baghel completes two-and-half years as CM next week. Also Read | Khalsa Aid Installs 25 Foot Massagers at Singh Border For Farmers Protesting Against Farm Laws.

"I am telling you right now that if I get an order from the party high command, I will immediately step down. I had taken charge on the direction of the high command and I will leave if the party leadership asks for my resignation," Baghel told reporters on being queried about the "formula". Also Read | The Presidential Years: Pranab Mukherjee Holds Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh Responsible For Congress’s Poor Show in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Says PM Narendra Modi Adopted Autocratic Style of Governance.

When Baghel became CM in December, 2018 pipping some others to the post, there was buzz in the media at the time that consensus was brought about by the party based on the sharing of tenure formula.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)