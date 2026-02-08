New Delhi, February 8: Congress MP KC Venugopal on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over a purported video showing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shooting at people from a religious minority group, saying that there should be "consequences" for such a video with no leniency to be shown in this instance by the courts. In an X post, KC Venugopal called the video a "poison" spread by the top BJP leadership. Expressing "no hope" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will condemn the video, he urged the judiciary to take action.

"An official BJP handle posted a video showing the targeted, 'point-blank' murder of minorities. This is nothing but a call to genocide - a dream this fascist regime has harboured since decades. This is not an innocuous video to be ignored as troll content. It is poison spread from the very top, and there must be consequences for this. There is no hope that Narendra Modi will condemn or act against this, but the judiciary must act, and there shouldn't be any leniency shown in this case," Venugopal wrote. ‘Gaurav Gogoi Attempted to Legitimise Pakistan’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Targets Congress MP Over Wife Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi’s Alleged Links With Pakistani National (Watch Video).

The alleged video, titled 'Point blank shot', has now been deleted from the handle of Assam BJP. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi called it "shooting at the chest of the Constitution." "Dear Prime Minister Ji, your favourite Chief Minister is directly shooting bullets at the chests of Muslims in his election advertisements, but in reality, he is shooting at the chest of the Constitution. One such bullet was fired by Godse at the chest of Mahatma Gandhi. Even if this video has now been deleted, Narendra Modi Ji, the question is to you: aren't you seeing all this yourself?" Pratapgarhi wrote on X. ‘Miya Muslims’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Links Electoral Roll Revision to Identifying Foreigners, Says BJP Submitted Nearly 5 Lakh Complaints.

Assam CM has come under the brunt amid his constant attacks on illegal immigration and the use of the term "Miya Muslims", which is also referred to address the Bengali-speaking Muslims in the state. However, CM Sarma had defended his remarks, stating that he had not coined the term "Miya Muslims" and that it had been in vogue within the community itself, which had migrated from Bangladesh to refer to themselves.