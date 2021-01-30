Raipur, Jan 30 (PTI) A policeman was shot dead and a civilian injured in firing by Naxals at a village market in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Kanker district on Saturday, police said.

Constable Sukluram Dugga of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) had gone to Saliyapara village market at around 4 pm, when a small action team of ultras opened fire at him, killing him on the spot, an official said.

A villager who was caught in the firing sustained a bullet injury to his shoulder, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot on being alerted about the incident, but the ultras had escaped the scene by then, the official said.

The injured man and the deceased constable's body were shifted to a local hospital, he said, adding that a search operation has been launched to nab the escaped cadres.

Dugga was posted at the new camp of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Katgaon village of Kanker district, located around 150 km away from capital Raipur, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)