Raipur, Jul 23 (PTI) Four boys were run over by a speeding truck when they were out jogging at a village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Bardevri village under Kanker police station limits, where four boys in the age group of 15 and 16 years, had gone jogging on Bhanupratappur road along with other children, an official said.

A speeding truck hit the boys, who were standing on the side of a culvert, killing them on the spot, he said.

The victims have been identified as Pushpraj Nagesh, Hitesh Nag, Kamlesh Dehari, all aged 16, and 15-year-old Roshan Rana, all natives of Bardevri, the official said.

Following the accident, some locals blocked the road demanding arrest of the truck driver who fled the spot with his vehicle, he said.

However, the local administration and police immediately reached the spot and pacified the protestors, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that efforts are on to trace the absconding truck driver.

