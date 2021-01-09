Bijapur, Jan 9 (PTI) A worker died and two others sustained burn injuries after accidently coming in contact with a high-tension electrical wire in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place when some workers were setting up a tent near Mahadev pond under Kotwali police station area for Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's visit scheduled on Sunday, an official said.

Harish Korram (22) was holding an iron pole that touched a 11 KV power transmission line passing from there and got electrocuted, the official said.

Two other workers sustained burn injuries and were admitted to a hospital here, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

The chief minister is scheduled to attend several programmes in the Naxal-hit Bijapur district on Sunday. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)