Raipur, Nov 22 (PTI) Anticipating a second wave of coronavirus cases in India, the Chhattisgarh government on Sunday directed officials to ensure that passengers arriving at Raipur and Jagdalpur airports in the state are screened for COVID-19, an official said on Sunday.

On the directions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, General Administration Department secretary Dr Kamalpreet Singh has issued a directive to commissioners of Raipur and Bastar divisions, the official said.

"In view of the potential rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, the guidelines related to coronavirus screening of passengers as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued in the past, should be strictly complied with at Raipur and Jagdalpur (Bastar) airports," the directive said.

Chhattisgarh has reported 2,21,688 COVID-19 cases till November 21. Of them, 1,98,316 patients have recovered while 2,713 others have died. The state now has 20,659 active cases.

