Raipur, Jan 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,021 COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths, taking the infection count to 2,84,536 and the toll to 3,437, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,71,988 after 118 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,374 completed home isolation.

The number of active cases stood at 9,111, he said.

Raipur district accounted for 231 of the new cases for the day, taking its total count to 53,557, including 731 deaths, he said.

"Durg witnessed 103 new cases, Rajnandgaon 83 and Surguja 62. Of the 25 deaths recorded during the day, six took place on Tuesday, 10 on Monday and nine earlier," he said.

With 29,256 samples tested on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in Chhattisgarh has gone up to 36,38,226.

