Raipur, Jan 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,82,368 on Sunday as 714 people tested positive for the infection, while 14 deaths took the toll to 3,400, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,68,988 after 58 people were discharged from hospitals while 769 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 9,980 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 161 new cases, taking its total count to 53,186, including 726 deaths. Durg saw 90 new cases, Surguja 56, Rajnandgaon 52 and Bilaspur 46," he said.

"Of the 14 deaths recorded during the day, six took place on Sunday, five on Saturday and three earlier," he added.

With 17,019 samples tested on Sunday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 35,80,201.

