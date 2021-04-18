New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) AAP senior leader and legislator Raghav Chadha said on Sunday he has chaired a meeting of all head of departments of the LNJP hospital in the city and discussed with them proper patient management and streamlining of operations amid the pandemic.

He visited the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and directed officials to ensure beds for every patient and expressed gratitude towards healthcare workers for their fight against COVID-19.

"Chaired a meeting of all HODs of LNJP hospital and discussed proper patient management and streamlining of operations. Healthcare workers, our warriors in this fight against Covid-19, are putting in their 100 per cent. Expressed utmost gratitude to them on behalf of Kejriwal government," Chahda tweeted.

Delhi on Sunday reported 25,462 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the national capital till date, according to data shared by the Health Department.

The city also reported 161 deaths, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent, also the highest so far.

