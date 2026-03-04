Moscow [Russia], March 4 (ANI): The informational and educational project Modern Russian, implemented by the TV BRICS International Media Network, has been named among the winners of the International Competition "We Speak, Write, Think in Russian!", organised by the Moscow Union of Journalists. The project was recognised in the "International Projects" nomination, alongside humanitarian initiatives from Egypt and France. Entries from nearly 30 countries were submitted across eight categories.

Established in 2007, Modern Russian was created to promote the Russian language, enhance literacy levels and provide linguistic assistance. Over the past 17 years, the initiative has offered practical philology services, including emergency linguistic consultations widely used by journalists. The project's digital resources and advisory platforms are accessed in more than 150 countries, reflecting its global reach.

Tamara Skok, Candidate of Philological Sciences and Director of the Department of Innovative Linguistic Projects at TV BRICS, described the award as recognition by highly respected professionals. She noted that the project not only supports media practitioners but also works consistently to broaden linguistic awareness among Russian speakers and learners both domestically and abroad. She expressed gratitude to the organisers and voiced hope for continued cooperation with the journalistic community.

Over the years, Modern Russian has secured multiple federal-level honours. It won first place in the All-Russian intellectual projects contest "Derzhava" and received accolades in national PR competitions for its communication strategies and educational outreach. It has also been recognised in broadcasting awards and online educational resource competitions.

The award ceremony is scheduled for May 2026 in Moscow during the conference "Journalism of the XXI Century - Competition and Solidarity. The Russian Language Unites!" (ANI)

