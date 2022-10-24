Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 24 (PTI) The police continued searching for two more persons, accused in the gang rape of a 26-year-old software engineer in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Seven people, including two minors, were nabbed on Sunday in connection with the gang rape which occurred near the old aerodrome in Chaibasa town when the woman was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler on the evening of October 20.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Car Explosion: CCTV Footage Shows 5 People Carrying Gunny Bag From Victim’s House in Coimbatore.

The two other men, who were absconding, accompanied the arrested seven in beating up the victim and her boyfriend but did not rape her, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dilip Khalko, who was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the case, told PTI.

“We have arrested all the culprits who had raped her,” he said.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Mumbai: Toddler Attacked, Killed by Big Cat in Forest Area of Aarey Colony.

Police raids were on and the two other accused would be apprehended soon, Khalko said.

To a question, the police officer said the arrested minors who raped the worker of a well-known IT company are school students.

The arrests were made by the SIT which was formed to probe into the case.

The woman's wallet that had her Aadhaar card, driving licence, ATM card and Rs 4,500 in cash, and her mobile phone were recovered from those arrested.

After raping her in turns, the accused persons fled leaving her there. As she was walking home, police personnel going to the spot in a vehicle found her and took her to a hospital.

The victim's boyfriend who was beaten up and driven away by the accused men called up a friend of his to tell him what had happed and he subsequently informed the police about it.

The woman is in Chaibasa since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and she was working from home.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)