Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 2 (ANI): 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian on Friday visited the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Baramunda and reviewed various ongoing works for the timely completion of the project, which will be an important transit infrastructure in the capital city to benefit the people of Odisha and other states also.

During the visit Pandian enquired about the facilities like comfort of the commuters such as waiting space facilities, proper sanitation, number of bus space, upcoming Ahaar centre, installation of proper illumination, toilets, etc.

He also advised the agencies to adopt smart IT-driven infrastructure, develop creative ambiance for the travellers using local art, and advised to ensure arrangements of idle bus parking, dormitory for bus drivers, sufficient parking of auto rickshaw, taxi, two-wheelers etc. for the visitors.

He also asked to involve all stakeholders like taxi association, bus owners' association, OSRTC etc. He instructed officials to complete all the ongoing construction activities, which are at finishing stage, by end of the year.

The ISBT Baramunda project, being implemented by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) over 15.5 acre of land, will have facilities for the convenience of the passengers, office spaces, parking, food court, restaurant, commercial spaces etc.

Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha was apprised about the details of the execution plan for timely accomplishment of the project which will be first step to create a world class transit infrastructure in the capital city. (ANI)

