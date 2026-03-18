SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 18: We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the AMPLIFY-TIR Study, which evaluated fixed-dose combinations (FDCs) of sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors and dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors in Indian patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) using continuous glucose monitoring (CGM).

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This prospective, randomised, open-label, triple-arm clinical study conducted across six centres in India included 90 adults with T2DM on stable metformin therapy who were randomised to receive teneligliptin + dapagliflozin, sitagliptin + dapagliflozin, or linagliptin + empagliflozin. CliniExperts Research served as the Indian arm Contract Research Organization (CRO) for this study, supporting the clinical research activities across participating sites.

The study demonstrated meaningful improvements in glycaemic stability and variability parameters, with a favourable safety profile and no new safety concerns. Through this work, we aim to highlight the clinical utility of SGLT2i + DPP-4i fixed-dose combinations for improving glycaemic control in Indian patients with T2DM.

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Website Link: https://cliniexperts-research.com/news/amplify-tir-study/

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